Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $172.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $125.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $722.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $756.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $826.27 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OIS opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

