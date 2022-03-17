Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.65. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 2,129,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $156,135,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

