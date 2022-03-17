Analysts Anticipate Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group posted earnings per share of ($3.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Recruiter.com Group.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

RCRT stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.