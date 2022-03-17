Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 17th (DAR, DLTH, ED, HCI, HTA, INOD, KYOCY, LLY, LOMA, LU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 17th:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

