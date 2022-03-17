Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. Adobe posted earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.78.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.36. 3,350,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

