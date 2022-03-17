Analysts Expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Astrazeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

AZN stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,847. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

