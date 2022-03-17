Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $357.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

