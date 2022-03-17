Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 491,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,579. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

