Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $270.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

