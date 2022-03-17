Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,248. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

