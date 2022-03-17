Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PRTK stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

