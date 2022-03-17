Analysts Offer Predictions for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,234 shares of company stock worth $490,497. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.