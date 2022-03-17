Analysts Offer Predictions for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

