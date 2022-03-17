Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2022 – Grid Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Grid Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/25/2022 – Grid Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $25.00.

2/24/2022 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

