Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (AAGIY, AAON, ABCM, ACHR, AKYA, ANAB, ASAZY, ATCX, ATHX, AVDL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 17th:

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.00 to $1.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $1.80.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

