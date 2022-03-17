Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (AHEXY, ARZGY, ASHTY, BZZUY, CCEP, CRTPF, CWR, DUKE, FDM, FHTX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 17th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €20.00 ($21.98) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €21.00 ($23.08).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has 6,000.00 price target on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.85 price target on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) target price on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have 135.00 target price on the stock.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €20.00 ($21.98) target price on the stock.

Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

