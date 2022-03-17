Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $102.47 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00006937 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $749.75 million and $102.47 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,920,912 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.