Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,775 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.95.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

