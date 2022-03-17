Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.12).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
