Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$2.62. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a market cap of C$464.08 million and a PE ratio of -90.34.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.