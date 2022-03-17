ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

