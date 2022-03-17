Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.
Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 19,750,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,833,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.