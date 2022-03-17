Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 19,750,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,833,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

