ANON Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $139,632.96 and approximately $119.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

