Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.13. 1,241,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $340.86 and a one year high of $478.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

