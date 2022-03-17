Anyswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.52 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.03 or 0.00022018 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $168.37 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

