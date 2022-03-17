Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells $25,281.42 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Darren Zeidel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00.
AON traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.54.
AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AON Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.