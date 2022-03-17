Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells $25,281.42 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Zeidel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AON alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00.

AON traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.54.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.