Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Insider Sells $582,010.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIRC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. 1,324,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,343. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

