Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $49,462.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50.
- On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 1,407,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.