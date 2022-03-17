Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $49,462.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 1,407,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.