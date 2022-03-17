ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $569,446.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 104,496,924 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

