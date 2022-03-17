Apiam Animal Health Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AHX)

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

