Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

