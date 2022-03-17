Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 9,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 397,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,724. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

