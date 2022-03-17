Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 186,471 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

AAPL stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.59. 102,300,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.