Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,462,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

