Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20. Apple has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

