Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

AAPL traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 2,723,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

