Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2022 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

2/25/2022 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.70.

1/19/2022 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 136,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

