Apron Network (APN) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Apron Network (APN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $687,489.00 and $170,504.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

