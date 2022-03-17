APYSwap (APYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,781.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $120,781.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.29 or 0.06861494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.22 or 0.99780713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041006 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

