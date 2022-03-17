Aragon Court Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (ANJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $57,828.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00105288 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

