Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

