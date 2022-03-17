Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $140.79

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.79, but opened at $146.70. Arch Resources shares last traded at $145.03, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.