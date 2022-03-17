Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

