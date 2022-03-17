Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 1,459,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.10.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
