Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

