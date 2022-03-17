Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) versus Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Financial Comparison

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% Fidelity National Financial 15.48% 25.23% 4.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.68 $5.80 million ($0.15) -278.78 Fidelity National Financial $15.64 billion 0.90 $2.42 billion $8.44 5.85

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments: Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

