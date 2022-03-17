Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $569,856.03 and approximately $61,832.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,142,278 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

