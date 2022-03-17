Arion (ARION) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (ARION) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $57,556.64 and $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,680,308 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

