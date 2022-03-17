Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.84 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $115.09 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,779,263 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

