Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants accounts for about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

